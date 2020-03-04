George “Lyle” Lemerande

July 4, 1938 – February 29, 2020

Lyle Lemerande, 81, passed away on February 29, 2020. Born in Toledo, Oregon, he was one of two children.

Lyle married his loving wife Carolyn in April of 1957 in Reno, Nevada. Together they had four sons and one daughter. Family was the most important thing to Lyle; he was a very caring man who would sit down for coffee with anyone who asked. He loved God, and he loved hunting. Lyle also enjoyed fishing and spent many years catching Steelhead in the Alsea River.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn of Albany; his children, Robert (Jean) Lemerande, Tony (Kerri) Lemerande, Kenneth (Kelli) Lemerande, Andrew (Robyn) Lemerande, and Melinda Butler, all of Albany; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and his sister, Sherry Rose of Washington. He is preceded in death by each of his parents.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were made through Fisher Funeral Home, please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to sign our online guestbook.

Mar 5
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens
34275 Riverside Dr SW
Albany, OR 97321
