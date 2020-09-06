George Root

As a young man growing up in Corvallis, George was involved with the Quaker church. He was a boy scout and shared many fond memories of scouting. George studied classical music and was a talented pianist but his true love was running track. He attended Corvallis High School (class of 1950) and garnered many championship awards as a miler and middle-distance runner. He was awarded a track scholarship to USC and led the acclaimed 1953 and 1954 track teams to NCAA victory. While at USC he joined Theta XI fraternity and served as fraternity president and later, Senior Class President for USC. A true Man-About-Campus with a well-developed sense of humor, George was famous for his “pranks” involving fellow fraternity brothers and some unlucky professors. Despite his shenanigans he earned top grades and was accepted to the USC School of Pharmacy where he earned a doctorate in Pharmacy. After some years working for others, he was able to realize his dream of owning a pharmacy. He took over the Beverly Hills Pharmacy and was “pharmacist to the stars” for many years. George was a devoted alum and supported many USC societies throughout his life. He was a member of both Skull and Dagger and QSAD at USC. He also supported multiple charities in his older age and never turned down a request for a donation especially if they supported animal welfare and at-risk youth. George was a loyal friend and kept in faithful touch with friends from high school and college. He never missed a reunion if his health permitted.