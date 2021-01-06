July 13, 1942 – December 26, 2020

George Sims of Albany, Oregon passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the age of 78 after a ten plus year battle with Alzheimer's.

George was born on July 13, 1942 to Leonard & Alma Sims in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. George was the third of four boys. His family moved many times when he was growing up, ending up in Santa Monica, California where George often told stories of being a junior life guard.

George's family moved to Oregon in the early 60's where he met his love Donna Jo Gamble. They were married January 26, 1963 and had two children, a son Jerry and daughter Terri Jo.

George spent many years working as a millwright, traveling to Baker City and Fort Bragg, California, then retiring from National Frozen Foods in 1996. George loved fishing, hunting, camping with his kids and grandkids, and being busy in the outdoors.

George was preceded in death by his father and his mother, his son Jerry and two brothers, Alfred and Robert.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna, daughter Terri Sims, grandchildren, Bobby Scruggs, Matthew (Tammy) Scruggs, Breezie (Richard) Walland, Erica (Matthew) Kaminga and one great-granddaughter, Ava Walland.