Georgene Melony (Collins) McAlhany

Georgene had a love for traveling with friends and family and was blessed to have traveled to many places throughout the world. The highlight of her travels was a spontaneous trip in 2014 when Georgene and Joe traveled to Italy to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. While in Rome Georgene visited Vatican City and it was in St. Peter's Basilica where she was forever touched by a personal blessing given to her by a Cardinal of the Church. The Cardinal didn't speak English but he clearly understood the word "cancer".

On Christmas morning Georgene stood among thousands in St. Peter's Square where she watched and listened to Pope Francis deliver his Annual Christmas Day address. She celebrated New Year's Eve in Spello, dancing and singing, undeterred by the fact that all of the songs were being sung in Italian. To her true Beaufort roots and tradition, Georgene made sure that all who were around her had money in their pockets when the New Year arrived and that black-eyed peas were on the stove ready to be served.

Georgene's love for Albany was endless. She was dedicated to ensuring that Albany was a special place for others to live and work. She worked for Central Willamette Credit Union for thirty years prior to retiring in 2012. Her time at Central Willamette was influential in her life as it brought her lifelong friends and allowed her to be involved in the community she loved. It is impossible to list all the ways she contributed to Albany, but a list would include: Serving on the boards of CASA, as well as Albany General Hospital. She also served on the board of the Albany Chamber of Commerce which included a term as board chair. Georgene also spent time with the Albany Chamber Greeters and was an active member of Soroptimist International of Albany, where she served as President in 2004-2005. Georgene was always involved with the Soroptimist’s breast cancer Walk For The Cause. She was a tireless advocate for the North Albany Samaritan Cancer Center and was the featured speaker at their ground breaking ceremony. She was a board member of the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center as well as volunteering at the In-Reach Center. In 2008 Georgene was recognized for her community service with the Jim Linhart First Citizen Award.