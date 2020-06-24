Georgia Ellen (Rand) Brazeale

Georgia and Bob owned and operated Brazeale’s Custom Meat Processing, behind the family home, for nearly 30 years. Our Mom was the best meat wrapper in the West! They were members of the American Legion, Lebanon Elks and Moose Lodges, in Lebanon, Oregon. In 1990, Georgia and Bob retired and sold their home and business in Griggs, and moved to rural Gates, Oregon.

Georgia loved the Oregon coast and for many years she and Bob spent time at Sawyers Landing and went ocean fishing out of Yaquina Bay in Newport. In their later years Georgia and Bob enjoyed staying at the Hallmark Inn in Newport. Her family also spent many summers camping and fishing in Central and Eastern Oregon. Georgia especially enjoyed vacations and sightseeing with her beloved mother, Lora Rand. They traveled to Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, Leavenworth and Lake Chelan, Washington, Northwest Canada, New England and Washington DC, and visited relatives and friends in Southern California and Arizona.

Her husband, Bob, passed June 8, 2015, and Georgia moved to the McKillop Residence, at Marian Estates, in Sublimity. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the management and staff of McKillop for the wonderful care and love they gave our mother.