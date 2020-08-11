Gerald Allison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1934 – August 5, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” Allison of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born in Scranton, Iowa to Guy Byron and Leota (McCullough) Allison, moving to the Eugene area when he was two. After graduating from University High School, he served four years in the United States Coast Guard as a radioman. He had some memorable experiences on rescue missions and a tour of the North Pole on the icebreaker Northwind.

Receiving an honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, he enrolled at the Oregon Institute of Technology, where he studied electronic technical engineering. Jerry then went to work for Lawrence Livermore Labs and soon after, married Patricia (Schaefer) in Salem, Oregon. Jerry and Pat moved back to Livermore, where they began to raise their family. Family was always important to Jerry. In 1965, his father was killed in an industrial accident.