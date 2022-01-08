 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald D. James

Aug. 28, 1943 - Dec. 21, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 15, 2022, at Calvary Community Church, 35764 Knox Butte Rd E., Albany, OR 97322.

