Gerald Edward Luke

  • 0
June 3, 1940 - December 7, 2021

Gerald Luke, 81, of Albany, passed away on December 7, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. He was born to parents Clarence and Geraldine Luke, June 3, 1940, in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Jerry graduated from Dallas High School in Dallas, in 1958 and served as an Electrician's Mate in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Geraldine Luke. Jerry is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Catherine and Mark Dotson, and Teresa and Greg Leonard; grandsons, Russ, Luke, Matthew, Samuel and Isaac Dotson; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lance Luke and Robert Luke; his sister, Clara Ferguson and many nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be December 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.

