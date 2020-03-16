December 23, 1930 – March 8, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Kropf, 89, passed away on March 8, 2020, at the Mennonite Village Nursing Home in Albany.

Gerald was born to Joe and Adah (Norwood) Kropf on December 23, 1930. He was the second of five children, and grew up working on the family farm. He attended Lake Creek Mennonite School through the eighth grade. He spent one term at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and came to the conclusion that he preferred farm life.

Gerald married Iris Jean Evers of Sheridan, Oregon, on November 19, 1950, at the Sheridan Mennonite Church. They celebrated 52 years of marriage and raised four children: Judy, Loyal, Brenda and Jerry.

Through the years Gerald had many interests. He loved to fly and was a long time member of the Albany Flying Club. He soloed in 1946, but had to put off getting his private pilot license until 1968. He also sang with the Albany Men's Choristers where he performed in the Pirates of Penzance and Oklahoma. Salmon fishing off the Oregon coast and winter steelhead fishing from a drift boat were always outings he looked forward to. In his later years he enjoyed antique tractors and even owned a John Deere Model "D" which his grandson, Chad Stroda, drove in the Harrisburg Harvest Festival Tractor & Truck Pull.