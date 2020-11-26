Gerald Zeller

June 6, 1954 – November 11, 2020

Gerald was born June 6, 1954 in Missoula, Montana to George and Clara Zeller. Jerry was the brother to two older sisters, Gayann Jackson and Georgia Larson. In 1964 the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon.

He graduated from Corvallis High School. During the end of his high school years he enlisted in the Army. In 1973 he was Honorably Discharged.

He married Beatrice in 1975 and in February his daughter Shawna was born and two years later in May his son Drew was born. When his father retired and moved back to Missoula Jerry followed him in 1994. Jerry loved the Flathead Lake so much he moved to Polson.

He started up a HVAC and refrigeration business. He also became a member of the VFW. Jerry loved to take his boat out on the lake during his free time to relax. He enjoyed fishing with friends and shared some of his fish stories with family.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Shawna, grandchildren Tyler, Alona, Katherine Clara, and Clara, sister Gayann and nieces and nephews.

He is persuaded in death by his son Drew and sister Georgia.