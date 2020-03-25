Geraldine “Gary Anne” Smith

December 14, 1928 - March 12, 2020

Geraldine “Gary Anne” Groshong Smith, 91, of Sweet Home, passed away March 12, 2020, at her longtime home in Holley, Oregon as she had always planned. She was born December 14, 1928 to Andy and Mable (Talkington) Potts in Portland, Oregon. Her mother married Wayne Groshong when she was 1 1/2 years old and he proudly adopted her into his family. She was joined by sister, Yvonne, and brother, Wayne Jr.

She was bright, vivacious, and one might say a little set on getting her own way. She held a variety of jobs until she became a volunteer and later an employee of Twin Rivers Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center. This program was so successful that it was later absorbed by the county and then state. She was the manager of the Sweet Home branch as well as a counselor at the time of her retirement in 1995. She made many life-long friends among the staff there.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was married to Jimmy Barton and they were blessed with her only child, a son named Jay Barton. She later married John A. Smith and they were together for about 50 years. John had been a loving caregiver to her during her declining health issues.