Geraldine "Gerry" Wade

February 16, 1925 - August 30, 2021

Geraldine "Gerry" LaVern Shafer Wade was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Loyal V. Shafer and Inez Elizabeth Sparks Shafer. She was raised in Nebraska during her elementary years and moved with her family, sister, Donna, and brother, Eldon, to Halsey, at the age of 13. She graduated from Halsey High School in 1941.

Gerry married Ralph J. Wade on September 1st, 1945, during World War II in Salem, then moved to Halsey to raise their family. The year Candy went to college, Ron started high school and Karen entered elementary school, Gerry began her career as an administrative assistant, working for the Albany Juvenile Department and the Oregon State Housing Division. She retired at age 65.

The sisterhood of women was an important part of her life. This included Rebekah Lodge, Sweet Adeline choir and singing with her sister, Donna, and Rebekah friends throughout her life. Many hours were spent with her sisterhood of Spring Hill Women's Club, in which she enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, book club and occasional style shows.

As the matriarch of the Wade and Shafer families, she was an avid supporter of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's athletics, recitals and musical events.