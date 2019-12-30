November 4, 1935-December 23, 2019

Geriann Long Schroff, 84, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at her home in Corvallis, surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her three children: Rick (Elizabeth) Schroff, Lisa (Andrew) Oken, and Clint (Mary Kay) Schroff, six grandchildren and was known by all as “Grammy.”

She grew up as the oldest of four siblings in Hiawatha, Kansas. She worked in her parent’s family-owned grocery store. In fourth grade, she met Dick Schroff and came home to tell her mother she had met the boy she was going to marry. In 1953, she was Hiawatha’s homecoming queen and she lived the rest of her life with a shining crown.

She attended Baker University and was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She and Dick married in 1956 and over their 52-year marriage; they lived in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Oregon. They traveled near and far and were wonderful parents and grandparents.

After Dick’s death in 2008, she continued to be involved with her family and serve as a Tri-Delta Alumni Advisor. She was gracious, dignified, opinionated, a great giver of gifts, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial contributions to Corvallis Meals on Wheels or American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) would be greatly appreciated.