Gertrud Elisabeth Whitted

October 7, 1936 – October 30, 2021
Gertrud Elisabeth "Trudy" Whitted, 85, of Lebanon died Saturday.
Born in Beirut, Germany. In 1961 she married Airman Seventh Class William Thomas Burleson. The family, including children Peter and Ruthy, moved from Germany to Oregon in 1964. William died shortly after.
Gertrud remarried and had two more children, Susan and Tina. She continued living in Oregon eventually raising all four children while working for Stayton Canning Company. She retired and shortly after acquired another job in the Laundry Department of the Lebanon Community Hospital.
She enjoyed coffee and books.
Surviving family includes: Brother, Klaus Gorting. Son, Peter. Daughters, Ruthy, Susan and Tina. Grandchildren, Cody and Katie. Great-grandchild, Noah.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
