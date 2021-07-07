 Skip to main content
Gilbert Metzler
Gilbert Metzler

We will be celebrating the life of Gilbert Metzler, who lived a full life and enjoyed each day with friends and family. This celebration will be Saturday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m., at Suburban Christian Church.

