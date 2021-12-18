 Skip to main content
Gipsy Finnan

  • 0
Gipsy Finnan

April 19, 1951 - November 17, 2021

Gipsy (Deane) was a spirit filled with love and light. Loving partner, doting mother, proud granny. She lived her whole life, day by day, to the fullest. She was an adventurous spirit and intrepid traveler who reveled in life and found great satisfaction and joy in its small, fleeting moments. A friend to children, strangers, animals and the elderly. A teller of stories with a keen eye for details; herself the subject of countless tales from those who encountered her in life around the globe. Artist, musician, writer, voracious reader, lifelong learner. She had effortless grace, limitless compassion, a keen wit and was an excellent listener. She grew up in Clifton, Arizona, and always maintained a love for the desert and strong ties to Arizona. She lived in seven countries and spent long stretches living in Corvallis, where she passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She is deeply loved and remembered by her devoted husband Rick, children, Emily and Spencer, grandchildren, Cady, Ellie and Logan, sisters, Fran and Stephany, and countless friends across the world.

