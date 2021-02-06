Gisela Zerkel

Gisela was an excellent cook and baker, teaching herself to make pies worth fighting over (despite the "fact" that German women can't make pie). She never used recipes to make German dishes that her family loved, nor measuring cups to make biscuits from scratch. A family joke that dinner was served when the smoke alarm went off never got in the way of seconds, and usually thirds, being demanded.

Gisela was a member of Our Saviours Lutheran church for more than 60 years, teaching Sunday School for a generation of kids who will always remember Oma and her German-accented Lord's Prayer. She was known around town for the soup she made for the annual Christmas Bazaar as part of her church work with WELCA. She often visited classrooms to teach about German culture or living through the War. She was active in the Hospital Auxiliary, serving in many ways. For years, Gisela was an active (and loved) cook for Lebanon's Soup Kitchen, and brought her grandchildren in to volunteer.