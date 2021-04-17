Glen L. Vanderyacht

July 21, 1945 - February 1, 2021
Glen was born in Bellingham, Washington, on July 21, 1945 to Glen G. and Nellie (Prindel) Vanderyacht.
Glen attended Philomath High School and later enlisted in the Navy (1963-1971). He was a very proud Vietnam veteran. He was a long haul and log truck driver for many years. He enjoyed seeing the country in his travels long hauling or just a trip to the woods in his log truck. There wasn't a road he didn't know or a story that went with it.
He is survived by his wife Barb of 23 years; children Ben Vanderyacht, Jeff Mason (Robin), Joana Gibson (Robert); nephews, niece, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Chuck, Pete and Ben; daughter Candace and late wife Joan.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. May 10, 2021, with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
