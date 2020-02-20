Glen Reddell

September 12, 1949 – February 17, 2020

Glen Reddell, 70, of Albany, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home.

Glen was born in Fresno, California to George Verl and Alice Ruth (Nix) Reddell. He grew up in Caruthers, California and moved to Oregon in 1964. He later moved back to California to finish high school and attended college in Hollywood. Glen then moved to Ukiah, California where he met Larquetta Anderson. They were married April 6 of 1974 (45 years).

Glen was a master craftsman, inventor, draftsman and visionary. He had a cabinet shop and worked as a general contractor. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, as well as riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, and quads. His favorite hobbies were his work and spending time with his family.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Larquetta; children, Crystal Williams and her husband Darren, Stacy Luke and her husband Tim, and Shawn Reddell, all of Albany; grandchildren, Christopher, Kenzie, and Aubree Luke, and Kya Reddell; and sisters, Dorothy Floyd of Independence and Linda Bunn of Fort Smith, Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Fisher Funeral Home, Inc
306 Washington St. SW
Albany, OR 97321
Feb 26
Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
Fisher Funeral Home, Inc
306 Washington St. SW
Albany, OR 97321
Feb 26
Cemetery
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
12:00AM
Willamette Memorial Park
2640 Old Salem Rd NE
Albany, OR 97321
