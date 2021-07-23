December 29, 1935 – July 21, 2021

Glenna Andross 85, of Lebanon, died July 21.

Glenna was born in Albany and resided in Lebanon her entire life. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953. She married Donald Andross, October 1, 1955, and he preceded her in death, October 1, 2002.

Glenna worked for a local bank until they were expecting their first child in 1958, and then she traded jobs to be a mother and homemaker. In her later years she enjoyed going to her grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events, band concerts and family movie nights with three generations of family.

Her parents, Frank and Lola (Faulkner) Grimes, preceded her in death, as did her two sisters, Jean Pierce and Lavelle Tucker, both of Lebanon.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Myronenko, of Lebanon, and sons, Tom and Steve, of Lebanon, granddaughters, Amber Abbott, of Sweet Home, and Kristine Watts, of Kentucky, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.