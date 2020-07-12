× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 27, 1935 – June 14, 2020

Gloria Mae Swing was born to Jacob and Dorothy Kiser on Sunday, October 27, 1935 in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in the Kenton neighborhood, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married Louis W. Swing Jr. (Bump) in 1955 and they had three children together. They later divorced.

Through the years Gloria worked for Meier & Frank, Mutual of Omaha, ran a family motel in Lincoln City and worked for the State of Oregon as a Welfare Caseworker. She also worked part time as a cocktail waitress at the Elks Clubs in Lincoln City, Newport and Corvallis. After retirement she worked part time helping with Linn County elections. She was a hard worker and had a strong work ethic.

Gramma Cookie (as she was also known) enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with family, friends and her pets. She attended the Harvest Baptist Church in Albany, Oregon for many years. Gloria was also a breast cancer survivor of 30 years.

Gloria passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Marquis Vermont Hills in Portland, under Hospice care. She was 84.