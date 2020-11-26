February 17, 1923 – November 22, 2020

Goldie Barnes, 97, of Albany, was born at home in Hardesty, Oklahoma, to Lennie and Eva Woodrum, the fourth of nine children and the oldest girl. She had stories to tell of growing up in Oklahoma, living through the Dust Bowl and the Depression and helping to care for her younger siblings. At the age of 17, she left school to be a housekeeper for an elderly lady, making $3 a week while also learning some cooking skills, until the family moved to Oregon in 1941.

On January 7, 1943, she married Clarence Charles Barnes, and they worked in the hop fields until the end of World War II, and then field crops until they started their family in 1948. To this union three children were born. During this time she was a loving wife and homemaker, and when the children were old enough she took them to work in the fields, mostly picking beans and strawberries. This is where she and her husband instilled the work ethic that is still strong in them today. Later she did cannery work, and also worked for an aluminum door company.