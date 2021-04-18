September 10, 1928 - April 15, 2021

Grace Louise Riesland crossed over from death to life with her Lord on April 15, 2021. Her parents were Irene and Laurence Mahary of Boise, Idaho. Grace was born in Reith, Oregon, where her parents spent 6 months after car problems delayed their journey to Southern California. Grace lived in Montebello, California and graduated from Pasadena Nazarene academy in 1946. She received her A.A. Degree from East Los Angeles Jr. College in 1948. On July 16, 1948 she married Delbert Weigel and left home to reside in Albany, Oregon. In 1950 they moved to Spokane, Washington where Delbert was stationed in Fairchild Air Force base. After Delbert was discharged, they lived in Southern California again until work transfers took them to Reno, Nevada and later to Corvallis, Oregon. Delbert passed away in 1982 at age 59 and Grace was 53.

Delbert and Grace had three children: Nancy Jo of Pasadena, California; Linda Joy of Monrovia, California; and Robert Alan of Northern California.

After Grace was single for 13 years, she married Benjamin Riesland on June 4, 1995. They traveled extensively to the following places: Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada. After their U.S. trip with their R.V. they had both visited 50 states.