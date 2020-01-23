Grahyl Lee Bishop Johnson

October 11, 1936 — January 18, 2020

Grahyl spent most of her adult life in Corvallis, Albany, and Philomath. She loved ceramics, needlepoint, sewing, and quilting. Over the course of her life she made hundreds of quilts, including countless quilts for her descendants and lap quilts for people in nursing homes. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She was skilled at creating flower arrangements, and she particularly loved rhododendrons, azaleas, violets, and Japanese maples. She also enjoyed visits to the Oregon coast. She always had an open house for those in need, and she did much to care for family members and others in her community.