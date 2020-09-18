Granny Kirk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 9, 1924 – September 11, 2020

On September 11, 2020 Ernestine Iona (Hamilton) Kirk slipped away peacefully surrounded by family. Known as Granny by practically everyone who knew her, she left behind a very large family that includes her three daughters, seven living grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as people who, along the way, became 'adopted' into the family. Too many to count.

Granny was the last surviving Hamilton born to James and Jessie (Holcomb) Hamilton. She is also survived by her half-brother Donald Macy and half–sister Ruth Hanke.

Granny was born in Eastern Oregon in the small town of Richland, the third of eight children. She grew up near her uncle's orchards and remembered walking miles to see a movie and sometimes to a dance where her brother often sang and played his guitar.

Granny met and married James V. (Grampy) Kirk in Baker City in 1942. She moved to Texas soon after to be near where J.V. was stationed.