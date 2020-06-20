× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 1, 1952 – June 8, 2020

Gregg Robert Brash passed away from sudden cardiac arrest at his home on the night of Monday, June 8, 2020.

Gregg was born in Toledo, but moved to Albany at a young age, graduating from Albany Union High School in 1970. He pursued welding at Linn Benton Community College.

Gregg met the love of his life, Gayle, in 1976, and they remained deeply committed to each other until his death. His other loves included: bad science fiction novels, Harley Davidson motorcycles, good whiskey, loud music, cribbage, long drives to see friends... but his true passion was family.

He is survived by wife of 44 years, Gayle; daughters Ellen and Jessie; grandchildren Robyn, Nolan and Trevor; and brother, Michael.

A remembrance will be held next year.

