Gregory (Greg) L. Mimnaugh

May 2, 1945 – April 8, 2020

Greg continued to live and work in Portland eventually moving into an apartment next door to Doris Hraba. Greg and Doris were married June 17, 1967 and moved to Corvallis for Greg to pursue an Engineering degree at Oregon State University. Corvallis became Greg and Doris’s home with Greg transitioning from Oregon State to a position at the American Can Company (now Georgia Pacific) and the beginning of a 34 year career with the company. During their nearly 53 years of marriage Greg and Doris raised two daughters: Amy Ann and Jill Suzanne.

Greg was driven by his love for his family, his passion for Corvettes, his enjoyment of boats, fishing and landscaping. He was known for his ability to negotiate great deals — most commonly on Corvettes. It was easy to know when he was in the midst of a deal because he would say he was “sharpening his pencil” with a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Greg spent many summers with Doris and the girls on their boats in Newport. He was an avid fisherman and loved to share his knowledge and experience with others by including them in his countless fishing trips. Greg was the captain of a fishing boat who didn’t really like to eat fish. He was always happy to share his catch and did so for many years with an end-of-season salmon BBQ.