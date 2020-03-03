August 20, 1947 – February 12, 2020

Gregory Roi Forsgren passed away February 12.

Greg was born August 20, 1947 in Tacoma, Washington to Roy and Isobel Forsgren, the middle child of three. In 1951, their family moved to rural Geary Street in Albany. Greg graduated from Albany Union High School as a National Merit Scholar with the Class of 1965. He attended classes at University of Oregon before enlisting in the US Army in 1968.

Greg served with the 31st Infantry Division in Vietnam as a medic and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.

Upon his arrival home, he immediately married Maudean Garland, then attended university classes at Portland State University in Portland and later worked for Brand-S Lumber plywood mill in Corvallis.

Greg and Maudean started their family in Corvallis with the arrival of their daughter Meagan in 1978. A second daughter, Gretchan followed in 1980. Greg took up a career as a USPS letter carrier and stayed with the Albany Post Office until retirement in 2009.