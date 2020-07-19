× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1940 – July 10, 2020

Gwendolyn Frances (Walls) Stevenson departed from this world on the evening of July 10, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Gwen was born to Douglas and Marie Walls on November 16, 1940 in Millinocket, Maine, where she was raised and attended high school. Gwen attended Boston University for a year and graduated from the University of Maine in 1963. Following graduation, she moved to Juneau, Alaska where she met and married her husband, Tom Stevenson. They subsequently moved to New York City where Tom attended seminary to study for the priesthood in the Episcopal Church and Gwen taught high school in Manhasset, New York.

Before leaving New York, their elder daughter, Laura, was born. This was followed to a move to Alaska, where Tom was ordained as a priest and Gwen taught school in Sitka. After two years in Sitka, the family moved to Huslia, a small village in the Alaska interior. While there, Gwen taught elementary school and her younger daughter, Andrea was born.