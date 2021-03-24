Gwendolyn Joy Jackson

October 26, 1936 - March 13, 2021

Gwen Jackson, 84, of Albany, passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with her girls by her side.

The daughter of Glen and Vernon (Miller) Carothers, Gwen was born in Elsie, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm outside Elsie with lots of family around. She was the youngest of four, and one of 51 first cousins. In 1954, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Jackson. In 1956, they moved to Lebanon, Oregon, and then to Albany in 1963 where she lived until her passing. Gwen started a career at Simpson Timber Company in 1964 and continued as payroll manager until the plant's closure in 1989.

Gwen was a member of Hill Street Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher and also worked in the office. She volunteered with the SMART reading program in the public schools. She was an avid reader and enjoyed day trips and visiting with friends and family. She always had a big, easy smile for everyone she met. She will be remembered for her kind and giving personality.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, sisters Wanda and Rosie, brother Vance, and grandson James.