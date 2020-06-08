× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 3, 1929 — May 24, 2020

Gwendolyn Rose Andrews, 91, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Albany. She was born January 3, 1929 in Flint, Michigan and moved to Corvallis at the age of 14.

Gwen loved family, traveling, painting, sewing and crafting. Her creative spirit and talent led her in 1976 to open her own business, The Gingham Goose.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Vernon Ross Andrews in 1995.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Suzanne Huffman (John), Janice Harrison (Gregg); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NW, Salem, OR 97304.

