December 2, 1928 — January 11, 2020

Hal Lindsley died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Oregon City on December 2, 1928, son of Arthur and Evelyn Lindsley. He was raised in West Linn, attended schools in West Linn, and graduated from Oregon City High School.

Upon graduation, he entered the Army, serving in World War II. He was very proud to serve his country, and recently enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington DC.

Hal attended the University of Oregon, before joining the Columbia River Log Scaling and Grading Bureau as a log scaler, where he worked over forty years.

Hal married Rozella Yeomans on November 6, 1949 and had two children, Patricia and Sharon. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage, raising their family, and traveling.

As a teenager, Hal was fascinated with glassblowing and learned the art from Frank Halik. He enjoyed demonstrating his art at the Scandinavian Festival in Junction City and the Octoberfest in Mount Angel. Many visitors came to his home on Vineyard Mountain to watch him.

A Corvallis resident since 1959, Hal was concerned with fire protection on Vineyard Mountain and worked with others to establish the Locke Fire Station.