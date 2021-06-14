Harlan Ray Neal

Harlan retired in 2002. He and Inez did some traveling and then he became involved in creating the Linn County Veteran's Memorial at the age of 68. Harlan donated countless hours of planning, bricklaying and other labor over the past 16 years, as recently as Memorial Day 2021. His labor of love. He was the Linn County Veteran of the Year in 2013.

Harlan was heavily involved in HAM radio for 50 years, along with competitive trap shooting. He was also involved in competitive power lifting for many years.

Harlan was an American patriot. A hardworking, upstanding, honest, man of faith that lived for his family. His wife, daughter, grandsons, and great-grandchildren were his world. He took the responsibility of being a husband, daddy, papa, and Gpop very seriously. Our hero.

Harlan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Inez; his daughter, Lori Ann (Russ) Norton, his grandsons AJ (Sharaya) and Jacob (Aleha) Norton; and his great grandchildren Aiden, Austin, Elsa, Asher, Londyn and Nora. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Randall Joseph Neal.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Linn County Veteran's Memorial at Timber Linn Park (900 Price Rd. SE, Albany) followed by light refreshments and time together at Eastside Christian Church (1910 Grand Prairie Rd. SE, Albany).