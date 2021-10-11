Harold Eugene Cox

He was a hard working family man who spent many of his years on the road driving a semi truck. He was a man of many skills and talents. Harold loved doing wood projects and working on old computers. He enjoyed fishing, coffee and doughnuts with friends, and most of all riding his motorcycle. Through his retirement he enjoyed helping his granddaughter Chelsea Holcomb with her many horse events, like building her a complete trail course to use to practice for upcoming competitions. He loved working on cars and learning how to do his own repairs from watching YouTube videos. Harold was an amazing man and always put family first.