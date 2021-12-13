Harold Reid Welborn

Harold was born in Rockport, Kentucky to Verda Margaret Reid and John Mortimer Welborn on November 30, 1935. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1953. Following high school, he joined the Air Force. Upon release from the Air Force, he married the former Janet Carol Hanson from Bend on November 8, 1958. He graduated from Portland State University and immediately began work for the U.S. Forest Service on the Okanagan National Forrest. After many promotions on several forests, he retired in 1986 from his position as the Assistant Supervisor of the Willamette National Forest Eugene office. Following his retirement he worked part time for Brass Plumbing in Albany and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona. Harold supported many charitable organizations including FISH and the United Way. He also served on the Board of Directors for SELCO Community Credit Union for over 36 years. SELCO honored Harold by naming their new Data Center the "Welborn Data Center."