March 4, 1934 – March 21, 2020
Harold Rex Hanes, 86, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. He was born on March 4, 1934, in Nisland, South Dakota to Francis P. and Ada Hanes.
Rex grew up in South Dakota, moving to Albany, Oregon during WWII. He married Tena Mallow in 1954. He served in the US Army and graduated Bradley University School of Horology. He was hired as a Watchmaker for Jorgensen’s Jewelry in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Rex opened Hanes Jewelry on Sheridan's Main Street in 1960. His mother, father, brother and his bride, “all were employees”. Later he opened Gillette Jewelry and Newsstand with his brother Edwin Hanes, their father enjoyed the newsstand cigars. Raising his family, Rex did wholesale watch repair for the U.S. Veterans Hospitals, Gibson-Pamida stores and over 100 private stores.
Rex and Tena and family were residents of the Big Horn Wyoming community for over 40 years.
Rex also owned and operated Little Goose Can Co. and Big John Toilet Co. with his son Reese. Before retiring Rex worked as a heavy equipment operator for Paul Garber. He saw a lot of winters in Wickenburg, Arizona.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gordon, Edwin and Norman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tena Mallow Hanes, sister Maxine Kirschenmann, Son Reese Hanes and granddaughter Samantha Hanes, daughter Rita LaForge along with nieces and a nephew.
His family wants to thank Westview for their care of Rex and kindness to Tena.
Services will not be held at this time. A reception will be held at a future time when friends and family can once again come together.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
