Harriette Jean Gourley

January 4, 1928 – July 21, 2020

She was a mother who wanted God’s best for her children and taught her sons how to cook, iron and wash clothes, and how to work hard to provide for their families and not give up. She demonstrated what God wanted most from us was our continued obedience to our Lord through our worship of Him, through song, studying His word, our tithe, our giving of time and service to others and the importance of fellowship of breaking bread together. Her Bible was well-worn, and she was a prayer warrior for her children and their families. Her greatest desire was that her children and grands would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and accept Him as LORD and Savior of their lives and would walk with Him. Her faith was strong, and she chose “Don’t miss the reunion!” for her headstone. She was a kind woman and true friend who is greatly missed by those who loved her.