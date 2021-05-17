Harry E. McDonald

September 3, 1938 - May 13, 2021
Harry, 82, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born Harry Edward McDonald on September 3, 1938 in Munson Pennsylvania to Lionel and Elizabeth McDonald. Harry, along with his brother, Sanford McDonald and sisters, LaWanna Tasker, Nancy Wood and Betty Visher moved to New Jersey where they grew up.
Harry was preceded in death by his daughter: Lynnora Welch and his son Michael McDonald. He is survived by his children Christopher McDonald of Spokane Washington, Sherry (Howard) McDonald of Salem, Oregon, Tinker (Christianson) McDonald of Philomath, Oregon, LuAnn (Kessi) McDonald of Harlan, Oregon, Claudette (Cessnun) McDonald of Blodgett, Oregon, Carrie McDonald of Deale Maryland, stepdaughter Lita Chambers of White Swan, Washington; companion Donella Olheiser of Philomath, Oregon and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be forthcoming. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.