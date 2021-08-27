Heather Renate Theodoriches

November 28, 1974 - July 24, 2021
Heather R. Theodoriches, 46, of Salem, Oregon, passed away at Salem Hospital with her three children at her bedside July 24, 2021. Heather was the daughter of Danny and Barbara Soderstrom (Akin), she was born in Albany, Oregon. She was preceded by her parents and her brother Robert Soderstrom.
Heather was survived by her children, Molly Nicole Fenner, 28, of Coos Bay, Dre Soderstrom, 21, Benjamin Spiros Theodoriches, 21, of Salem and Alitrise Renate Soderstrom Theodoriches, 17, of Salem and her three grandchildren; Killian, 7, Alexander, 5, and Lillian, 2. Brother, Jamie Soderstrom of Albany, sister Erica Puppo of Salem, and sister Felicia Soderstrom-Caldera of Albany. Heather is the aunt to eight wonderful nephews and five amazing nieces.
Heather loved a good strong coffee, a thick conspiracy book, or an old time English comedy/murder mystery show. She loved her kids and grandkids, trying to find a good deal and saving as much money as she could — if it was free or next to free It was a GREAT DEAL! I remember Heather reading Harry Potter books to the kids — she was GREAT, and tried making all the different sounds and such and the kids sat so quiet waiting to find out what would happen next, and they could not wait to start the next book and then the next. Dre will always remember watching OPB's Rick Steves' Europe. Heather really loved music and she was great at knowing who was singing or the name of the song on the radio. Her favorites were Dr. Dre and Garth Brooks, and so many more but one of the things she loved the most was her WARM, FUZZY, COMFY — Sox. Heather, the boys say "Go Ducks!"
You are always in our hearts.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
