June 8, 1926 – March 7, 2020

Hedi H. Hazen was born to Anna and Wilhelm Rothermel in Darmstadt Germany June 8, 1926. She passed away March 7, 2020 following a short hospital stay.

She immigrated to the United States in 1948 following her marriage George Hazen while he was with the U.S. Army at the time. She passed through Ellis Island and earned her U.S. Citizenship in 1958, which she was extremely proud of. She loved her family and did everything she could to support their goals and help them succeed. Family meant everything to her.

Hedi loved her flowers and shrubs creating a beautiful landscape. Every year she could not wait until spring so she could begin planting new flowers. She was a great cook and loved to bake. Never did she bake a single pie, it was always six or seven. Her batches of Christmas cookies often covered the entire dining room table.

Hedi skied and loved to swim when she was younger. She was introduced to hunting and fishing and harvested several deer and often caught the largest fish. When her children were young she volunteered her time to serve as school room mother and 4-H leader.

She and George traveled to Europe as well as cruised to Alaska.