Helen Lorritta Coddington

July 10, 1920 — February 25, 2020
Helen Coddington, 99, of Albany, passed away in Albany after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
The daughter of Herman and Matilda (Scheel) Zuhlke, she was born in Sterling, Colorado. She married World War II veteran Gene Coddington on October 22, 1945. Gene passed away January 1, 1993. Helen moved with her family from Colorado to Oregon in 1937, settling in the Albany area, then Corvallis, and finally again in Albany in 1977. She worked in agricultural jobs before becoming an apartment complex owner with her husband in Corvallis from 1951 through 1976. During her retirement in Albany, Helen stayed active in both the Willing Workers Club and the Novelties Sewing Circle, where she often held various offices on their Boards. She always kept busy with sewing, quilting and various other crafts. Helen lived independently in her Albany home until she was 95 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
Helen enjoyed attending family reunions, including ones in Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, and even helping to host one in Oregon in 1999. She attended her last reunion in Albany in 2015. Her 98th birthday party in Albany was attended by friends and relatives that traveled from Oregon, California, Washington, and Colorado. Helen enjoyed recording her life in a binder entitled, “My Life, by Helen Coddington."
Helen is survived by her son, Roger; daughter-in-law Erna; granddaughter Kirsten; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Ronald; brothers, Harold Zuhlke and Ervin Zuhlke; sisters, Nelta Young, Irene Henderson, Lavone Clark and Lavera Ford.
At the request of Helen, no services will be held. The family would like to acknowledge the very professional and compassionate care and assistance that she and the family received from the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice during the last few months of her life. Fishers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)