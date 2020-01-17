Helen Marie Hoffman Mangnell was born on November 28, 1925, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Oscar and Jennie Hoffman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Helen attended school in Thief River Falls graduating from Lincoln High School on June 4, 1943. After graduation, Helen worked as a cashier at the local Woolworth’s Store. Helen soon met the man she wanted to spend her life with. Helen and Walter Mangnell were married on November 2, 1943, at her Aunt Tillie’s home.

In 1949, Helen and Walter, along with extended family members, decided to journey west to California. They settled in Corning where they farmed and raised cattle. Walter worked for a contractor and Helen worked in the orchards. In 1957, they decided to relocate to Albany, Oregon, and made the Dever-Connor area their home for the next fifty years. Together they established Mangnell Construction. Walter was the builder and Helen was the bookkeeper/painter/cleaner/and whatever else needed to be done woman behind the man.