Helen Marie Hoffman Mangnell was born on November 28, 1925, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Oscar and Jennie Hoffman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Helen attended school in Thief River Falls graduating from Lincoln High School on June 4, 1943. After graduation, Helen worked as a cashier at the local Woolworth’s Store. Helen soon met the man she wanted to spend her life with. Helen and Walter Mangnell were married on November 2, 1943, at her Aunt Tillie’s home.
In 1949, Helen and Walter, along with extended family members, decided to journey west to California. They settled in Corning where they farmed and raised cattle. Walter worked for a contractor and Helen worked in the orchards. In 1957, they decided to relocate to Albany, Oregon, and made the Dever-Connor area their home for the next fifty years. Together they established Mangnell Construction. Walter was the builder and Helen was the bookkeeper/painter/cleaner/and whatever else needed to be done woman behind the man.
Helen and Walter enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. They especially treasured the thirty years that they camped and fished on the Oregon Coast. They built life-long friendships that have continued long after fishing was over. They visited many sites in Oregon, Washington, California and into Canada. Helen loved to cook, bake, and can fruit, salmon, pickles - anything that was edible and fit into a jar. She crocheted beautiful Afghans and doilies, sewed quilts and some of her own clothes. She was an enthusiastic gardener maintaining beds of roses and gladiolas and much more including a vegetable garden, strawberry patch, and grape arbor and fruit trees.
Helen passed away peacefully with family beside her on January 2, 2020, at Albany General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Walter. Also preceding her were brothers George, Rueben, Melvin, and Arnold and her sister, June. Helen is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private interment was held at Willamette Memorial Park in Millersburg. A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. Condolences for the family can be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com, who is handling the arrangements.