July 20, 1946 – March 6, 2020

Herb Gustafson, 73 passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Salem, In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Sarah and son Lee both of Washington. He is also survived by a daughter Emily of Eugene. He was preceded in death by his father John and his mother Wanda. He most recently resided in Lebanon.

He served time in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and spent most of his adult life as a research assistant traveling the world and wrote several books on Bonsai. He enjoyed Watercolor painting, Photography, mountain climbing and singing Opera. He was active in the Lutheran Church, VFW-Am Vets and the American Legion.

His remains will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery. No services are planned. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

To plant a tree in memory of Herb Gustafson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.