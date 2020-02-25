Hertha Kresser-Uppstad

March 28, 1923 – February 11, 2020
Hertha passed from our world on February 11, 2020. She lived in Austria until 1961 when she came to Albany, with her husband Arthur Kresser. He passed away in 1975. She married Bill Uppstad in 1988 and moved to Jefferson. She enjoyed the outdoors, skiing and travel.
She is survived by her sister Sigrid Kmicikewycz and brother Karl Heinz Storf.
Mass is scheduled for Thursday February 27 at 11 a.m. at St Bernard Catholic Church, 38810 Cherry Street, Scio, Oregon.
Donations in her memory can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon.
Service information
Feb 27
Memorial Mass
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
38810 NW Cherry Street
Scio, OR 97374
