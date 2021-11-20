Hilaria R. Ramirez-Montez

November 3, 1950 - October 14, 2021

Hilaria Ramirez inherited God's Kingdom October 14, 2021 peacefully surrounded with love and family. Hilaria was born to Patricio and Aurelia Ramirez November 3, 1950, in Abernathy, Texas. Hilaria was one of five girls and two brothers. As a young family they often traveled for harvest. Their travels would take them to the Northwest area, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The family would settle in Washington in the Yakima Valley.

As a young lady, Hilaria got her degree in early education and would have her first two girls, Brenda and Mary Ann Garza. Later she would marry the love of her life, Ernesto Montez, and together have Yvonne Montez. As mother of three girls, Hilaria took her girls to Oregon. They would settle in the Albany area.

Hilaria worked very hard for her girls and was completely dedicated to them. She worked at Oregon Freeze Dry, often working an odd schedule to accommodate her daughters' needs. Later she would settle into her retirement job with Farmers Insurance, she would meet and make many friends and memories along the way.

Hilaria encouraged family vacations. Being a timeshare owner she often encouraged vacations of all ages, Burch Bay, Vegas, Coast, anywhere, most often close to water, Hilaria had a big love for the ocean and whale watching. Hilaria started a family tradition of quadding at Pacific City, a tradition that has been held for over 15 years now. Hilaria also had a love for sports (Seahawks) and gathering with family, love of music Tex-Mex music/concerts. Hilaria was a wonderful mom, sister and grandma of which included Kendra, Kylie, D'Angelo, Kendell and Meziaha. The apple of her eye was her great grandson, Nichols Royal.

A private family service has already been held. At a later date, a service including family and friends will be held.