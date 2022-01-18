 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homer O. Brown, Jr.

  • 0

October 5, 1968 – January 12, 2022

Homer Osburn Brown, Jr., 53, of Lebanon, died, January 12, 2022.

Homer was a beautiful soul; a great man and a gift to this world. He shared great love and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife Gail Brown, daughters Melissa and Jennifer Brown, mother Tina Sheffield and two grandchildren.

Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News