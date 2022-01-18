Homer O. Brown, Jr.

October 5, 1968 – January 12, 2022
Homer Osburn Brown, Jr., 53, of Lebanon, died, January 12, 2022.
Homer was a beautiful soul; a great man and a gift to this world. He shared great love and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife Gail Brown, daughters Melissa and Jennifer Brown, mother Tina Sheffield and two grandchildren.
Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
