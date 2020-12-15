Ian Timothy Crosby

September 16, 1985 – December 4, 2020

Ian was born in Salem, Oregon on September 16, 1985. His namesake grandfather, John Crosby, officiated when his parents, Timothy John and Cynthia Osborne Crosby, dedicated him to our Heavenly Father as a baby. He was always a happy little boy. He would tag along to keep up with his big sister, Claire, who made room in her heart to love her little brother.

He attended Myers Elementary, Heritage School, Walker Middle School and South Salem High School. He made friends easily and had a quick laugh and wit. His handsome looks, smile and big heart charmed all those he shared his love with. He played and loved baseball and survived football. When asked how many concussions he really had during high school football, he admitted to his parents he had four or five concussions during his football career, although he confessed to many more than those among his close friends and teammates.