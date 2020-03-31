September 16, 1940 – March 22, 2020

Ilene Marie (Faxon) Anderton, passed away peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ilene was born September 16, 1940 and was the only daughter of Viola and Gilbert Faxon.

She grew up with her four brothers on the family farm in Philomath. Ilene married her one true love (Clifford Taylor Anderton) in 1959 and they raised two beautiful children together, who blessed them with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life Ilene had many jobs: row boss in the strawberry & green bean fields on her family farm, babysitter for many of the neighborhood kids, seamstress, and typist. She excelled in every job she held, however Ilene’s true calling was accounting. She founded A&S Accounting in 1973. Accounting was a true passion of Ilene’s and she put her heart and soul into her business. She was a genius with numbers (and understanding tax laws). She always went above and beyond to help clients; whether it was helping a client start their dream business or acting as conservator/trustee/payee for a person in need.

Throughout her life Ilene was dedicated to serving her community, she worked closely with many local non-profits and served on the boards of multiple local organizations (including CIBA & PEERS).