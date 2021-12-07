 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irene Agnes Mitchell (Ellison)

  • 0
Irene Agnes Mitchell (Ellison)

July 29, 1933 - December 3, 2021

Irene was born at home in Albany. She passed away December 3 in Sumner, Washington.

Irene, the wife of Tommy Mitchell, married November 15, 1952.

The mother of Norm, Tim, Pamela, Pat, Kelly, and John Sr.

The grandmother to Jason, Eric, Justen, Dustin, John Jr., Tyler, Tait, and Darcy.

And the great-grandmother to Isabella, Tyrell, Keyonna, Sarah, Adaline, Van and Vada.

She enjoyed knitting, quilt making, puzzles, gardening, cooking and baking.

She is joined in Heaven by her husband, Tommy, son, Pat, and grandson Jason, as well as brothers and sisters, mother and father.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News