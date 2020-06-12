× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 7, 1930 — June 2, 2020

Irene Dorothy Crane passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at 90 years old. She was the daughter of Jake and Susie Kister. She was born February 7, 1930 in Billings, Montana. After high school she married Wayne Hable and had four children.

In 1959, Irene married Jim Crane and they had two children of their own. She is survived by Gordan Habel, Janet Haney, Cheryl Habel, Pattie Crane, Tyler Crane, JJ Crane and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 2004, Irene and Jim Crane moved from Lake Havasu, Arizona to Sweet Home, Oregon to be closer to their youngest son Jim and his wife Pam and granddaughter Jordan.

Throughout her years she worked at London Bridge, loved bowling, playing bridge and her friends at the senior center. Her last few years she especially loved her outings with her close friend Canda Lane.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

